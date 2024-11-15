ITDC Announces Q2 Financial Results for FY 2024-25

Mumbai, 15th November 2024: India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

ITDC reported a total turnover of INR. 158.83 crores for Q2 FY 2024-25. The company’s Profit before Tax (PBT) reached INR. 24.97 crores, while Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at INR. 24.43 crores.

Commenting on the performance,Mr. Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal,Director Finance and CFO, ITDC, stated, “This quarter’s results reflect our commitment to efficient operations and service quality. We are focused on the brand’s continued momentum, and the quarter’s figures support our broader objectives within the hospitality, travel and tourism sector.”

The Q2 performance highlights ITDC’s steady presence in the market and its resilience in the face of industry challenges. Key business areas demonstrated growth, driven by market demand and enhanced customer experience.

Moving forward, ITDC remains focused on expanding its portfolio and enhancing infrastructure to meet the evolving standards of the hospitality & tourism industry. The corporation’s initiatives and exceptionalcustomer service are directed at strengthening its position as a trusted hospitality, travel and tourism provider in both domestic and international markets.