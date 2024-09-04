ITDC Supports Healthcare Facilities in Meghalaya Under CSR Initiative

Mumbai, September 4, 2024: In a significant effort to bolster healthcare services in Meghalaya, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has dedicated a fully-equipped ambulance to Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri Bhoi District. This initiative aims to improve the hospital’s capacity to provide timely and effective medical care to the local community, particularly for remote outreach in the district.

The Ambulance handing over ceremony was led by Dr. Manan Kaushal, Independent Director of ITDC and graced by Shri Abhilash Baranwal, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, Government of Meghalaya. ITDC’s contribution underscores its commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities, reaffirming the corporation’s dedication to social responsibility.

Dr. Manan Kaushal, Independent Director of ITDC emphasized the critical role that corporate entities can play in supporting public health initiatives. He noted that the dedication of the ambulance is a significant step towards improving emergency medical services in Ri Bhoi District, ensuring better access to healthcare for its residents. This initiative is part of ITDC’s broader mission to contribute positively to the well-being and development of communities across the country, with a focus on areas where the need is most pronounced.