ITM Institute of Hotel Management Announces Record-Breaking Global Placements and Internship Opportunities

Delhi, 14th February 2025: ITM Institute of Hotel Management (ITM IHM), one of India’s leading hospitality education institutions, proudly announces its outstanding achievements in global placements and internship opportunities for the academic year 2024-2025. Reinforcing its commitment to providing international exposure and career advancement, the institute has successfully placed over 250 students in prestigious hospitality establishments across multiple countries, ensuring they embark on rewarding professional journeys.

This year, ITM IHM witnessed remarkable placement successes in Mauritius, where 118 students secured positions with renowned hospitality brands such as Zilwa Attitude, Shangri-La, and Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel. The demand for skilled professionals in luxury hotels and resorts has enabled students to receive competitive compensation packages, reflecting the strong industry connections and reputation that ITM IHM has built over the years. Similarly, in the United States, 102 students embarked on exciting roles at prestigious establishments such as Grand Hyatt Washington D.C., Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain, and Stratton Mountain Resort, further strengthening ITM IHM’s global presence in hospitality education. Beyond these two major destinations, ITM IHM students have also secured international opportunities in France (12 students), New Zealand (7 students), UAE (6 students), Kuwait (2 students), and Bahrain (2 students), showcasing the institution’s commitment to global career pathways in the hospitality industry.

The institution has also expanded its reach across Europe, with 12 students launching their careers in France at esteemed hotels like Moulin de Poustagnacq and SAS Biarritz Hotelie. These placements highlight the growing trust of European hospitality brands in ITM IHM’s curriculum and training methodology. Students have secured opportunities in New Zealand at JW Marriott Auckland, in the United Arab Emirates at Jumeirah Al Naseem Dubai, and in Gulf nations such as Bahrain and Kuwait at top-tier establishments like The Ritz Carlton, Sofitel Bahrain Thalassa Sea & Spa, and Four Seasons Hotel.

ITM IHM’s success in global placements is deeply rooted in its commitment to academic excellence and hands-on training. The institute’s mandatory five-month internship program plays a crucial role in preparing students for the real-world challenges of the hospitality industry. By integrating theoretical learning with practical experience, ITM IHM ensures that graduates are not only job-ready but also equipped to excel in dynamic and multicultural work environments.

As ITM IHM continues to strengthen its international partnerships and enhance its curriculum, the institute remains dedicated to empowering students with the skills, knowledge, and global exposure needed to thrive in the ever-evolving hospitality industry. With its legacy of excellence, ITM IHM reaffirms its position as a premier destination for aspiring hospitality professionals seeking global career opportunities.