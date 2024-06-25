IVAS Launches ‘Ghar Dhadakne Do’ Campaign

Bengaluru: Infra. Market, India’s leading construction materials company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the “Ghar Dhadakne Do” campaign by its direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand IVAS. Rooted in the essence of acknowledging the deep connection between homemakers and their homes, the campaign celebrates the fact that our homes breathe and live, just as we do. It is aimed at the idea of nurturing our homes with the same care and devotion we give to our beloved family members.

IVAS reinforces that homemakers spend significant time of their lives at home, finding comfort and companionship in its corners. With a heart full of affection, they cherish their homes as their child, family member, or friend. Much like we all prepare themselves for special occasions, IVAS encourages the grooming and enhancement of our homes, acknowledging the emotional investment we put in them. Empowering homemakers, IVAS offers a complete range of home renovation products that encourages the creation of homes radiating comfort, beauty, and functionality, transforming homes into living beings, because ‘when you love your home, it loves you back.’

IVAS has joined hands with renowned actresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Genelia Deshmukh to evoke this sentiment within every homemaker. This partnership emphasizes the significance of embracing our homes as integral family members.

Emphasizing the campaign’s core message, ‘Ghar Dhadakne Do’, Infra. Market, Co-founder Aaditya Sharda said, “We believe that the idea of a home is not just a physical space but a reflection of one’s identity. Our campaign celebrates the emotional connection people build with their homes. It showcases how IVAS can be their trusted partner in building their dream abode.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her compelling screen presence, expressed her excitement about the campaign, “Building a home is a deeply personal experience. As someone who is House Proud, I value the importance of a well designed home. I believe products from the brand IVAS offer the perfect blend of style and functionality, enabling homemakers to easily create their dream home. Together, let’s celebrate the love we have for our homes.” Genelia Deshmukh, known for her vibrant and aspirational personality, expressed her enthusiasm, “A home reflects one’s dreams and aspirations. IVAS understands the desires and challenges of young homemakers. Their innovative products empower them to transform their homes into a reflection of their personalities, making the process enjoyable and rewarding. When your home feels happy, it reflects on your personality.”

The core philosophy of the ‘Ghar Dhadakne Do’ campaign stems from the consumer’s journey that allows them to create a home that is uniquely theirs. IVAS is revolutionizing the home building and renovation space by offering a comprehensive range of stylish products including Tiles, Bath Fittings, Sanitary ware, Fans, Lighting, Appliances, Modular Kitchen and Wardrobes, Designer Hardware and much more all under the same brand.

The campaign designed by the leading global creative agency BBH, within the Publicis Group underscores the pivotal role that a HOME plays in the life of a HOMEMAKER. It encapsulates the essence of nurturing and caring for our homes, thereby recognizing its true significance in our lives.