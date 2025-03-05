IVF on Demand Equipment (IVFOD) Acquires Nationwide IVF Service to Expand Reach and Enhance Fertility Laboratory Solutions

Narberth, PA – March 4, 2025 – IVF On Demand Equipment, a leading provider of IVF products and laboratory equipment, has acquired Nationwide IVF Service, an independent IVF laboratory equipment service provider. The acquisition significantly expands IVFOD’s reach and strengthens its position as a leading force in the fertility industry by integrating Nationwide IVF Service’s established network and expertise. The combined entity will operate as a subsidiary of IVFOD.

This acquisition brings together IVF on Demand’s unique expertise in the Assisted Reproductive Technology markets along with Nationwide IVF Service’s years of specialized technical background.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our growth strategy,” said Brian Leonard, CEO of IVF on Demand. “By acquiring Nationwide IVF Service, we are significantly expanding our reach and enhancing our ability to provide comprehensive and accessible solutions. This combination of our expertise and background will create an unparalleled experience for our customers.”

“We are excited to become part of the IVFOD family,” said Matt Haley, CEO of Nationwide IVF Service. “This acquisition allows us to leverage IVFOD’s innovative platform to better serve our clients and expand access to our services. We believe this is a win-win for everyone involved in IVF, our commitment to excellent service will remain the same.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed February 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.