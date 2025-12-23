ixigo Announces ‘Global Getaway Sale’ with Flat 12percent Off on International Flights & Hotels

Mumbai, Dec 23: As year-end holidays bring Christmas cheer and New Year celebrations closer, ixigo, India’s leading AI-based travel platform, has announced its Global Getaway Sale, running from 23rd to 30th December 2025. Travellers can enjoy a flat 12% off on international flights and hotels booked on ixigo, making it easier to plan an international escape to wrap up the year.

With the holiday season calling for time off and travel, Indians are increasingly choosing international destinations to unwind, chill and celebrate. Growing interest in overseas getaways is being shaped by factors such as easier visa access, competitive fares and the preference for relaxed, clutter-free holidays. To make these plans more rewarding, travellers can use code GLOBAL on ixigo to avail discounts of up to ₹3,000, with no minimum booking amount, across all payment modes.

Speaking on this, Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, said, “International travel has seen strong interest this year, especially around the year-end holiday period as travellers look to maximise limited time off. International flight bookings have grown 40-45% YoY, driven by demand for short-haul leisure destinations and rising interest in newer regions like the Middle East and Central Asia, among others. With the Global Getaway Sale, we aim to make international travel more affordable and pocket-friendly, helping travellers plan and book their trips with ease and confidence.”