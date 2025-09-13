Jack in the Box Is Serving $5 Smashed Jacks All Week Long

SAN DIEGO, September 13, 2025 — Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is making burger dreams come true with seven straight days of smashed perfection. From September 12–18, fans can grab the fan-favorite Smashed Jack for just $5 – every single day, in-store and on the Jack App.

That’s right. Seven days. Seven Smashed Jacks. $35 total. (Math has never been tastier.)

The Smashed Jack isn’t just another burger—named the “Best Burger in Fast Food*,” the Smashed Jack made its legendary debut in 2024, selling out in under two weeks. It quickly became Jack’s most successful burger launch in six years and has held its spot as a core menu favorite ever since. Now, Burger Week gives fans the perfect excuse to grab this premium burger for just $5.

And because one deal is never enough, Jack is stacking on even more Burger Week deals:

Burger Week Deals

9/12 – 9/18: $5 Smashed Jack available in-store and on the Jack App

9/15 (National Double Cheeseburger Day): Buy one Jr. Cheeseburger, get one free on the Jack App

9/18 (National Cheeseburger Day): Free Jr. Cheeseburger with $1+ purchase on the Jack App

No one does burgers like Jack—and one day was never going to be enough. Sign up for Jack Pack Rewards at jackinthebox.com to unlock these offers and never miss a burger deal again!

Why the Smashed Jack is Rated the Best Burger in Fast Food

Jack in the Box perfected the art of the smash—locking in juiciness while creating a crispy, craveable crust. Inspired by fan demand (and yes, TikTok trends), the Smashed Jack made its debut in 2024 and instantly became a core menu favorite.

Simply put: crispy edges, juicy center, stacked with flavor. It’s everything a burger should be – for only $5, all week long.