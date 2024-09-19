Jakson Group Unveils Next-Generation CPCB IV+ Compliant Gensets Powered by Cummins, in Varanasi

New Delhi, September 19, 2024: Jakson Group, a leading Energy and Infrastructure Solutions Company and a key Genset Original Equipment Manufacturer (GOEM) for Cummins India Ltd. (Cummins), has introduced the next-generation CPCB IV+ compliant gensets, powered by Cummins, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Cummins launched CPCBIV+ compliant genset engines for India market on July 5, 2023.

Poised to elevate industry standards, the Cummins-powered CPCB IV+ compliant gensets from the Jakson Group are set to redefine excellence in the backup power solutions industry with their unparalleled features and benefits.

Reflecting Jakson Group’s 77+ years of commitment to quality and reliability, these Cummins powered gensets offer enhanced fuel efficiency, and superior environmental protection. Additionally, their compact design and robust load-taking capability, optimize installation options without compromising performance.

Sharing his views on the launch, Mr. Jameson Mendonca, Power Generation Business Leader, Cummins India Limited said, “Cummins and Jakson’s four-decade-long partnership is built on a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. With over 60 years of experience and a profound understanding of the market, our products are tailored to precisely address its unique needs and demands Our CPCBIV+ compliant genset engines exemplify this synergy, combining cutting-edge technology with our proven track record. These products not only deliver superior performance to meet the diverse power needs of our customers but also uphold our commitment to environmental sustainability.” On the launch of this advanced back-up energy solution, Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Jakson Group emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technologies with sustainable energy initiatives. “We are thrilled to launch the new generation gensets in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This innovation plays a crucial role in providing consistent and reliable power supply, especially in critical areas, thereby ensuring seamless operation of essential services. With each innovation, we are shaping a future where our solutions not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers and the planet.” Mr. Gagan Chanana, CEO & Jt. MD, Jakson Distributed Energy Business, stated, “Introducing the Cummins powered CPCB IV+ compliant gensets in Uttar Pradesh reflects our commitment to excellence in power solutions. With its advanced features and unmatched performance, this product will empower our customers in Varanasi with reliable, efficient, and sustainable power generation.”

Designed to operate under extreme conditions, the CPCBIV+ gensets exceeds reliability expectations with innovations like a next-generation remote monitoring system, an advanced engine control module, and precise fuel level sensors. With enhanced safety features and a low total cost of ownership, these gensets stand out in the market, making it an ideal choice for diverse operational needs.

Key technological innovations:

Next-gen remote monitoring, allowing real-time monitoring from anywhere

Fuel and DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) level sensors, ensuring accurate monitoring of fuel and diesel exhaust fluid levels

Audio-visual alarm to indicate major faults, enhancing safety and reliability

Lowest total cost of ownership with better fuel efficiency and extended oil and filter change intervals, maximizing cost-effectiveness for users

By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with a proven legacy of excellence, this new offering underscores our dedication to superior performance, reliability, and sustainability. As industries evolve and face new challenges, Jakson Group remains at the forefront, providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standards of energy for the future, empowering customers globally.