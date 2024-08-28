Jana Small Finance Bank Sweeps 4 Awards at ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave

28th Aug 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Jana Small Finance Bank has once again cemented its status as a frontrunner in the Indian banking industry. The bank’s commitment to excellence and innovation was recognized at the prestigious 2nd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards, where it clinched four coveted awards.

Jana Small Finance Bank was honored with the titles of Best Small Finance Bank, India, Best Performance on Profitability (Runners-up), Best Performance on Asset Quality, and Best Performance on Risk Management. This quadruple win underscores the bank’s exceptional performance across key metrics and its dedication to providing innovative financial solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, said, “We are thrilled to receive these awards, which validate our team’s hard work and dedication. On behalf of our 22,000+ strong employee base, I would like to thank ICC for conferring us with these awards. Such felicitations motivate us to work harder for aspirational India. Our success is a testament to the trust and support of our customers, stakeholders, and employees. We are committed to continuing our journey of innovation and growth.”

The awards ceremony was attended by Mr. Gopal Tripathi, Head – Treasury and Capital Markets. Jana Small Finance Bank’s continued success is a testament to its unwavering focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving positive change in the financial landscape.