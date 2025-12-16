Jeanologia celebrates its 30th anniversary transforming how jeans are produced worldwide

Valencia, Dec 16 – Jeanologia celebrates its 30th anniversary, reaffirming the mission it was born with in 1994, to transform the textile industry into a more sustainable, efficient, and human-centered sector. Three decades later, that vision has become a global reality. Today, more than 40 percent of all jeans produced worldwide are made using technologies developed by the Valencia-based company.

What started in a small laboratory in Valencia (Spain), with a pioneering team and a visionary idea, has evolved into a global benchmark in sustainable innovation. From the beginning, Jeanologia believed in technology as a driver of change, introducing solutions that eliminated harmful practices and opened the door to a new, cleaner way of making garments.

Throughout these 30 years, the company has led some of the most significant shifts in the industry. Its milestones include the introduction of laser for denim finishing, the industrial application of ozone, the development of eFlow to drastically reduce chemicals and resources, the H2Zero water-recycling system, the eDesigner digital platform and the EIM standard, which today drives transparency and impact measurement across the global supply chain.

This journey has democratized clean technologies and set the foundations for a more responsible production model. Jeanologia works closely with leading international brands and retailers, among them Levi’s, VF Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, Inditex, American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch and Mango, as well as luxury fashion houses such as Chanel, Prada and Balenciaga, who rely on the company to achieve more creative, efficient and low-impact processes.

Beyond technology, the company highlights that its greatest contribution has always been its people. Today, 200 professionals form a multicultural team united by the same mission and passion, to prove that a different way of producing is possible. Their expertise, creativity and purpose have been key to building a global ecosystem based on collaboration.

Looking ahead, Jeanologia continues advancing toward its MissionZero vision, aiming to eliminate the environmental impact of garment finishing. The company is now preparing the next major shift by integrating artificial intelligence, robotization and advanced automation to develop smarter, more precise, and efficient processes. These technologies will bring production even closer to the designer, connect creativity with the factory in real time and enable brands to respond more accurately to consumer demand without generating overproduction.

Jeanologia will also continue leading solutions that protect one of the planet’s most valuable resources, water. From full recycling systems to new finishing methods with minimal consumption, the mission remains unchanged, to eliminate the water impact of textile production and accelerate the transition toward truly circular models.

“We are not just celebrating 30 years; we are celebrating three decades of real impact. We have proven that technology can transform the industry and make it more human, sustainable, and efficient. And this is just the beginning. Our commitment is to continue driving a production model connected to designers, creativity, and real consumer demand, applying AI, automation and solutions that protect essential resources like water,” says Carmen Silla, Global Marketing Director at Jeanologia.

Thirty years later, Jeanologia remains driven by the same passion it started with, now reinforced by the strength, knowledge, and vision of a global leader. Its purpose remains unchanged, to create a clean, creative, and future-ready textile industry. The best of Jeanologia is still to come.