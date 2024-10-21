Jeena & Company prepares for festive season surge, anticipates upto 20% increase in shipment volume with strategic planning and tier 3 talent

Mumbai/ Delhi NCR, 21 October 2024 – As the festive season approaches, Jeena & Company, a global leader in freight forwarding and supply chain solutions, is gearing up for an anticipated 10-20% increase in shipment volumes compared to 2023. The company is set to handle the festive demand surge with strategic workforce expansion and advanced operational planning.

To enhance operational efficiency, Jeena has proactively secured capacity for both domestic and international shipments. Approximately 30% of the company’s seasonal hires will be sourced from tier 3 cities, ensuring necessary manpower to meet the anticipated demand. These hires will play a crucial role in supporting logistics operations during the festive season. This initiative is in alignment with the company’s commitment to inclusivity that aims to create more opportunities within India’s expanding logistics sector.

Jeena is also utilising 100% of its available warehouse space, including temporary facilities, to manage the anticipated rise in customer demand. This comprehensive approach ensures the company can meet increased demand and maintain swift turnaround times for its customers, even during the busiest weeks of the festive season.

“As trusted partners, we are fully prepared to meet the rising demand this festive season, going above and beyond to ensure maximum efficiency and seamless service. Our proactive approach includes working closely with customers well in advance, expanding into new regions for talent, and building a stronger, more resilient team. With strategic planning and the right resources in place, we are confident in our ability to manage the seasonal surge while maintaining the highest standards of service” Prediman K Koul, Chief Executive Officer, Jeena & Company.