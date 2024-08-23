Jenika Ventures, a Real Estate Consultancy Firm, Expands to South India with Bengaluru Office

August 23, 2024: Jenika Ventures, a leading player in the real estate market, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations in the southern region of India with the opening of a new office in Bengaluru. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, as it aims to strengthen its footprint across the country’s southern region.

As part of this expansion, Jenika Ventures has collaborated with some of the most prestigious builders in the region, including Prestige Group, Godrej Properties, Lodha Group, Shobha, Puravankara, and other prominent developers. These partnerships underscore Jenika Ventures’ commitment to delivering top-notch services and innovative solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of the South Indian market.

Abhishek Raj, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jenika Ventures, commented on the expansion, stating, “The opening of our Bengaluru office is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in the South Indian market. Our collaborations with leading builders and our strategic expansion plans reflect our dedication to delivering unparalleled value and service to our clients. We look forward to extending our reach and making a significant impact across the entire South Indian region.

With the Bengaluru office now operational, Jenika Ventures is set to extend its reach further, with plans to target Hyderabad and Chennai as part of its next phase of expansion. This move underscores the company’s vision of becoming a leading force in the South Indian real estate market.