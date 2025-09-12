JetBlue Partners with Quvia to Advance In-Flight Connectivity and Digital Experiences

MIRAMAR, Fla., September 12, 2025 — Quvia, the first AI-powered QoE platform for commercial aviation, announced today at the APEX Global Expo that JetBlue has selected Quvia to power Fly-Fi services that work seamlessly across satellite networks, enhancing in-flight connectivity (IFC) and digital experiences for its customers.

For its next-generation IFC solution launching in 2027, JetBlue will deploy Quvia Grid to manage the in-cabin network. The airline will use Grid to configure and control onboard network settings, monitor access points, troubleshoot issues in real time and maintain consistent performance for customers—all from a single platform.

With Grid, JetBlue will also be able to manage SLAs more effectively, balance traffic across the aircraft and host the customer portal within the same system—ensuring reliable performance and consistent quality of experience (QoE) for customers. Partnering with Quvia on these aircraft also creates the option to use Grid for satellite connectivity orchestration. The result is a unified, end-to-end approach to managing and optimizing both the onboard network and QoE, with the flexibility to adapt as the need arises for a future multi-orbit configuration.

“Passenger satisfaction is closely tied to connectivity, yet few platforms can both measure performance accurately and act on it independently,” said Benny Retnamony, founder and CEO of Quvia. “We built Quvia to be open, agile and adaptable, which gives JetBlue the ability to pair real-time performance data with control of its onboard network environment. That opens the door to a wider range of operational capabilities as their digital strategy evolves.”

As part of its broader partnership with Quvia, JetBlue has been using Quvia Pulse to measure and monitor IFC QoE in real time. With Pulse, the airline gains insight into network performance from gate to gate. It breaks down results by flight, route, time of day and regional demand patterns, while also accounting for factors such as location, fleet type and onboard usage. Resulting QoE scores have helped JetBlue ensure its free high-speed Fly-Fi service meets customer expectations, and identify opportunities to improve reliability.