Jetcraft Completes EMEA Sales Team Restructure With New Sales Director Appointment

October 08, 2024,London, United Kingdom : Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Anna Gulbas as Sales Director, marking the final piece of its newly-structured EMEA sales team.

Gulbas will oversee the Italian, Scandinavian, Eastern European, and Baltic regions, bringing a wealth of industry knowledge and regional expertise to Jetcraft’s European clients. Prior to joining Jetcraft, Gulbas worked with leading European business aviation companies, developing a strong reputation for delivering tailored solutions to clients and driving growth in her regions.

Pascal Bachmann, SVP Sales, EMEA, says: “Europe continues to be critical for Jetcraft, with sustained demand for business aviation. Anna’s deep understanding of the market, combined with her dedication to exceptional client service reinforces our commitment to meeting the needs of this region. We’re confident our customers across Europe will benefit from enhanced insights and Jetcraft’s world-class service as we continue to expand our presence.”

Gulbas’ appointment follows the recent transition of Sean O’Leary to Regional Vice President for the East Coast US, ensuring the company is strategically positioned to best serve its customers in both North America and EMEA.

Bachmann adds: “The formation of our new EMEA structure is another significant step in Jetcraft’s growth, following Sean O’Leary’s promotion. With Anna joining the team, we’re well-placed to push boundaries and deliver even greater value to our customers in these important markets.”

This appointment completes Jetcraft’s refreshed EMEA sales structure, which also includes Massimo Burotti, Sales Director for Austria, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Great Britain and Idriss Abdelaziz, Sales Director for Southern Europe, Northern Africa, Switzerland.