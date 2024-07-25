New Delhi, 25 July 2024: Jewels by Preeti, one of India’s leading diamond manufacturers, garnered revenue growth of a whopping Rs 20 crore this year. Having clocked tremendous retail growth from its regal solitaire pieces’ sales, consisting of 3 to 4-carat diamonds, and its diamond necklaces collection, which was also the best-selling products this season.

Jewels by Preeti is already experiencing growth momentum and as part of the growth outlook and aggressive retail footprint expansion. The brand is anticipating sales of about 35-40 crore in the 2025 fiscal year.

By tapping into the customers’ purchase behaviors and leveraging the jewelry industry’s happenings. Jewels by Preeti is planning to hone its business strategy by revamping its marketing-selling strategy and by adding more lightweight and lab-grown diamond jewelry collections for consumers to shop, as the price of gold jewelry has increased exponentially.

Commenting on the brand revenue performance, Dr Preeti Jain, founder, Jewels by Preeti said, “We are immensely happy to have clocked retail growth of Rs 20 crore and will remain relentlessly focused on executing our growth plans for the forthcoming months. Currently, we are operating a boutique in New Delhi and planning to open at least 10 outlets by year-end in metropolitan cities with a price point from 10000 to 2 crore onwards that caters to a customer base of all social classes & versatile jewelry preferences.”

As lab-grown diamonds, choker necklaces, detachable diamond jewelry, and delicate daily wear bangles are witnessing a surge and are in vogue in the jewelry arena. Jewels by Preeti is recognizing this ongoing trend and stacking up more product lineups from this range for the festive/ wedding seasons ahead.