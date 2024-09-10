JICA Hosts Third Edition of JICA Chair at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Delhi, 10 September 2024: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held the third JICA Chair lecture at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, on September 6th, marking a significant milestone in promoting Japanese studies and enhancing academic exchange between Japan and India. In continuation with the previous successful lecture series held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) last year, this year’s lecture focused on the theme ‘Economic Growth and Business Management in Japan’.

The lecture was structured for students of the Centre for Japanese Studies, School of Language, Literature, and Culture Studies and Centre for East Asian Studies at JNU. Professor FUNABASHI Gaku, a Senior Advisor at JICA and Associate Professor at the Graduate School of International Management, International University of Japan, Niigata delivered his lecture sharing his expertise on Japan’s economic strategies and business practices. Drawing from his extensive experience in international cooperation, Dr. FUNABASHI provided the students with valuable insights into Japan’s economic landscape.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Mr. SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India, stated, “The JICA Chair represents more than just a lecture series; it is a bridge connecting India and Japan through shared knowledge and deep cultural understanding. At JICA, we are proud to support such initiatives, which are essential for building enduring and meaningful relationships. Our partnership with JNU, recognized for its academic excellence and dynamic research environment, further underscores our commitment to fostering mutual understanding between our two nations.”

The program began with opening remarks by Prof. Shoba Sivsankaran, Dean, Scool of Language, Literature and Culture Studies and Chairperson, Centre for Japanese Studies. A video message from Dr. KITAOKA Shinichi, Special Advisor to the President and former President of JICA, followed, highlighting India-Japan historical ties, JICA’s developmental role, the JICA Chair program’s sharing of Japan’s experiences, and the importance of strengthening academic exchanges between the two nations based on trust and cooperation. Following the donation of books to JNU, Professor FUNABASHI delivered a lecture with a Q&A session, and the event was concluded with a message from Mr. KODERA Jiro, Counsellor (Economy) of the Embassy of Japan.

The hybrid event attracted 178 participants, highlighting the deep interest in Japan-related studies at JNU, a renowned institution known for its excellence and ranked as the top university in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). JICA will continue to further enhance the academic and cultural ties between India and Japan.