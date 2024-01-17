JIIF Catalyzes Healthcare Transformation with Strategic Investment in The RenalProject

India, January 2024 – JITO Angel Network (JAN), promoted by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), the only community-based angel network, has led the pre-seeding investment round for RenalProject. Renal Project secured undisclosed investment from JIIF and other marquee investors, including 100x VC, Gopi Latpate, Thapar Vision, and Angels.

The RenalProject, a Mumbai-based healthcare startup, founded by Shashank Moddhia. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the availability and delivery of dialysis therapy, particularly in tier 2 & 3 cities. The infusion of funds will be utilized to expand its technological infrastructure and implement pipeline projects, representing a significant step toward increased accessibility and efficiency in renal healthcare services.

“JIIF is committed to support ventures that contribute positively to the society” said Rajat Mehta, Chairman, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation. “This strategic investment signifies a major leap towards fulfilling our joint dedication to advance accessible and impactful healthcare solutions in the country. The RenalProject’s mission aligns seamlessly with our vision for revolutionary healthcare solutions.” Shashank Moddhia, Founder, The RenalProject, said, “Funding from JIIF and others is vital for our growth stage, addressing the accessibility gap in dialysis services. Our micro-centers enable sustained dialysis therapy, minimizing travel risks like infection and fatigue. With this funding, we’re committed to reshape renal healthcare, ensuring accessible dialysis for all in need.”

The company’s innovative approach involves setting up micro centers with scalable capacities starting from 2 beds and upwards, collaborating with existing medical facilities to ensure dialysis services are easily accessible where traditional centers are lacking. The startup’s vision is rooted in the belief that nobody should have to endure the challenges of traveling long distances for life-sustaining dialysis therapy every 2-3 days.