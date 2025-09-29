Jind Mahia Lights Up Diwali with Heritage-Inspired Festive Wear

New Delhi, 29 September 2025: As the festival of lights approaches, Jind Mahia unveils its latest collection of occasion-wear, rooted in Punjabi culture and inspired by traditional festive celebrations. Known for blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, the brand offers pieces that celebrate vibrance, joy, and elegance.

The collection features lehengas, suits, dupattas, and co-ordinated festive ensembles adorned with rich embroidery, vibrant hues, and intricate detailing. Each creation is designed to capture the spirit of celebration, making them perfect not only for Diwali pujas and family gatherings but also as thoughtful, meaningful gifts.

“Diwali is a time for joy, warmth, and coming together,” said Kamiya Chauhan, Director of Jind Mahia. “Our collection reflects these values, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern sensibilities to create pieces that resonate with today’s festive celebrations.”

Available for purchase online at www.jindmahia.com, Jind Mahia’s festive collection is positioned as an elegant choice for anyone looking to celebrate the season with style and cultural richness.