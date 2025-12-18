Jio Creates Global Benchmark in Workplace Wellbeing with 52,913-Participants in World’s Largest Online Corporate Yoga Event

Mumbai, Dec 18: Reliance Jio has created a world record by bringing together over 52,913 employees for the world’s largest online corporate yoga event conducted by a single organisation. The session, hosted in collaboration with Habuild, marks a historic milestone for workplace wellbeing and has been officially recognised by the World Records Union.

This achievement reflects Reliance’s commitment to placing employee wellness at the centre of its culture. Over the past year, the organisation has actively promoted initiatives that support mental health, flexibility, holistic wellbeing and sustainable productivity. This record-setting session reinforces Reliance’s belief that even small, consistent practices can make a significant difference in how employees feel and perform every day.

Rahul Mukherjee, CHRO, Jio said, “For us at Reliance, this initiative was never just about an event, it was about strengthening wellbeing at work. When employees feel healthier, mentally centered and emotionally supported, their overall wellbeing, productivity, focus and creativity naturally rise. This world record stands as a reflection of our belief that wellness is a fundamental part of a thriving workplace.” Saurabh Bothra, Habuild Co-founder & Yoga Teacher added, “We spend most of our day at work, and when we don’t feel our best, it shows in our energy, our ideas and in our teamwork. Wellness at work isn’t a luxury anymore; it’s a basic need. I understand it’s difficult to find time, but even taking just 2 to 5 minutes out of 24 hours for a little movement can create a meaningful shift. When you feel good, you show up differently, you think clearer, connect better and stay more grounded. Reliance has experienced that shift because they chose to prioritise wellness and I’m truly glad we could play a small part in making that happen.”

The virtual session included simple movement, breathwork, and mindfulness techniques that employees could follow from anywhere designed to fit into busy workdays while still delivering meaningful impact. The overwhelming participation demonstrates how technology-enabled flexibility can make wellness accessible at scale.

With this world record, Jio has set a new benchmark for workplace wellbeing in India, proving that large organisations can meaningfully champion the health, happiness and long-term productivity of their people.