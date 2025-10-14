Jio World Drive Unveils ‘Echoes of Tradition’ — A Contemporary Reimagination of India’s Cultural Craftsmanship This Diwali

Mumbai, 14 October 2025: This Diwali, Jio World Drive invites visitors to step into Echoes of Tradition, a luminous celebration of India’s artistic soul. The décor transforms Mumbai’s most contemporary retail destination into a sensorial journey through the country’s folk heritage, where traditional craftsmanship meets modern design.

Echoes of Tradition draws from the vibrancy of Indian melas, transforming them into an artistic dialogue between nostalgia and modernity. Each installation tells a story of culture, community, and craft, honouring the artistry that continues to define India’s festive spirit. The Mud Wall anchors the space in earthy warmth; inspired by traditional village homes, it embodies simplicity, sustainability, and an enduring connection to the land. The Celebration Wheel, a striking ode to movement and festivity, is designed as a mandala-inspired Ferris wheel with evolving lights and intricate patterns that capture the rhythm of Indian celebration.

The Festive Elephant, adorned in Kutch’s traditional Lippan art, showcases Gujarat’s mirrorwork craftsmanship through a playful, immersive installation that guests can walk through and engage with. The Bird Corner reinterprets the chabutra, a beloved symbol of Indian courtyards, through the intricate artistry of Madhubani and Gond, a tranquil expression of harmony between nature and human imagination. Completing the experience, the Colourful Canopy, a larger-than-life suspended artwork, pays tribute to Rajasthan’s puppet traditions, its vibrant hues and gentle motion evoking the joyful chaos of a festive fair.

Throughout the season, Echoes of Tradition will come alive at the Eastern Forecourt, offering visitors an authentic window into India’s creative heritage. Celebrate cultural rhythms where traditions meet festivities and experience the vibrant spirit of Indian artistry at Echoes of Tradition. From Punjabi Bhangra & Giddha to Bengali Dhunuchi, Maharashtrian Lavani & Lazim, Gujarati Garba, Bharatanatyam, Rajasthani Kacchi Ghodi, and North East Bihu, each performance brings to life the diverse cultural heartbeat of India. Catch these mesmerizing showcases on 11th–12th, 17th–19th, and 25th–26th October, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Jio World Drive, Eastern Forecourt. In doing so, Jio World Drive transcends décor to create an immersive cultural experience, a celebration of light, craft, and community, and a contemporary homage to India’s timeless festive spirit.