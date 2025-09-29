JIS Fall 2025 Preview: Accessories & Gifts Pavilion to Launch at JIS Fall in Miami Beach this October

NORWALK, CT | September 29, 2025— With the holiday season fast approaching, jewelry professionals are looking for the right mix of products, vendors, and ideas to carry them through the year’s busiest months. JIS Fall, taking place October 10–13 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, arrives just at the perfect time.

More than 550 exhibitors will gather under one roof, offering everything from fine jewelry and lab-grown diamonds to silver, fashion pieces, and equipment. Beyond the variety showcased on site, JIS Fall also features first-time exhibitors, fresh collections, and exclusive events. It’s a one-stop sourcing destination where buyers can spot what’s trending, connect with new vendors, and secure inventory perfectly timed for Q4 sales. This year, the event will feature a curated area of Accessories and Gift vendors— the perfect complement to retailers’ current offerings.

This year’s introduction of the Accessories & Gifts Pavilion, coupled with a strong lineup of first-time exhibitors, truly highlights the role of

JIS as a comprehensive marketplace where buyers can explore both fine jewelry staples and complementary product categories.

Featured brands include:

Allison Wesdorp Design – Luxe gifts crafted from watercolor gemstone art, designed as unforgettable client gifts, keepsakes, or premium retail selections.

Hadley Roma – Leading U.S. manufacturer of watch bands, belts, and small leather goods, with the widest selection of materials, styles, sizes, and colors.

JVW Enterprise – A Los Angeles–based wholesaler offering fashion jewelry, phone accessories, and jewelry displays, including freshwater pearl, abalone, shark teeth, leather, and mesh designs.

Lucina K LLC – Creative, high-end giftware cast in fine American pewter, including ring holders, jewelry dishes, napkin rings, ornaments, trinket boxes, and more. Custom designs available.

Santa Fe Stoneworks – A family-owned brand specializing in pocketknives and accessories crafted with semi-precious stones, fossils, mammoth tooth, dinosaur bone, and meteorite.

The growing focus on accessories reflects how retailers are expanding assortments beyond traditional jewelry to meet evolving customer demand. And looking ahead, this momentum will continue at JCK Las Vegas 2026, where an inaugural Lifestyle area will showcase accessories, gifts, and more. Also organized by RX Global, JCK will take place May 29 – June 1, 2026, set to bring together the global jewelry trade community to buy, sell, network, learn, and discover on the industry’s biggest stage.

Pavilion Highlights

In addition, retailers can expect to see jewelry vendors from around the world from fine jewelry to fashion pieces. JIS Fall is also gearing up for a strong lineup of networking and events to create a truly exceptional experience.

Pavilion highlights include:

Debuting exhibitors with new collections and exclusive offerings

Show-only specials that provide access to limited runs and competitive pricing

International pavilions from India, Spain, Italy, Türkiye, Hong Kong, and more, giving attendees direct access to global sourcing at a single event

These exhibitors, along with long-standing JIS participants, represent an essential mix of tradition and innovation—helping retailers stock both customer favorites and unexpected discoveries.

Networking Events

Daily Galleria Social

Galleria Lounge, Booth 2222, 3:30 PM Fri-Sun, 1:30 PM Mon.

A casual afternoon gathering spot where buyers and exhibitors can connect over refreshments, recharge, and exchange ideas each day of the show.

Welcome Reception

Friday, October 10, Lobby of the Convention Center, 6:00 PM

The reception will highlight new exhibitors and provide a relaxed setting for attendees to meet and exchange ideas.

Cocktails & Connections

Saturday, October 11, Stage Near the Food Court, 6:00 PM

Gather with exhibitors and fellow attendees for cocktails, bites, and live music. This after-hours event offers a casual setting to unwind and expand professional networks.

Plan Your Visit

With new pavilions and exhibitors, trending collections, education programs, and after-hours networking, JIS Fall 2025 is a must-attend event for jewelry professionals preparing for the holiday season.