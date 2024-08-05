JIS Group hosts the “Made in JIS Celeb Edition 2024” at Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata

Kolkata, 5th August 2024: JIS Group hosted the “Made in JIS Celeb Edition 2024” at Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata. The event was graced by Shri. Srikanth Bolla, CEO, Bollant Industries, the visually challenged MIT graduate, as the chief guest.

This remarkable event also featured a panel of esteemed entrepreneurs, who judged and shortlisted six teams for the finale. The judges included Shri. Anish Basu Roy, Co-founder & CEO, TagZ Foods, Shri. Nipun Kochar, Pioneer of Lab-grown Diamond Jewellery, Jewelbox, Shri. Saaket Tharad, Founder, Go Connect, Shri. Suraj Juneja, Founder & Chief Venture Builder, Freeflow Ventures, Ms. Vineeta Agrawal, Founder & CEO, VINZBERRY.

“Made in JIS Celeb Edition 2024” was a celebration of creativity, talent, and innovation, highlighting the artistic prowess and entrepreneurial spirit of the JIS community. The event underscored the belief that great ideas can come from anyone, anywhere. Students dedicated countless hours to developing innovative startup concepts, six of which were selected as finalists. These ventures will receive the necessary guidance and support to turn their ideas into reality, paving the way for the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.

Shri. Srikanth Bolla’s Bollant Industries is renowned for manufacturing eco-friendly, disposable consumer packaging solutions and Shri. Bolla’s inspiring journey is showcased in the acclaimed biopic “Srikanth,” starring Rajkummar Rao. His presence on the occasion not only added prestige but also served as an inspiration to all participants, reinforcing the power of perseverance and innovation.