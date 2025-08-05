JIS Group Hosts ‘Made in JIS 2025’, Celebrating Innovation with India’s Brightest Change-Makers

Kolkata 5th August 2025: JIS Group hosted the much-anticipated “Made in JIS 2025” at the Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata, with a vibrant celebration of student innovation, creative entrepreneurship and transformative leadership. This year’s edition was graced by the iconic Sonam Wangchuk, Engineer, Innovator and Education Reformist, who served as the Chief Guest. Wangchuk, widely recognised as the inspiration behind the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, is the Founding Director of SECMOL (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh). He is known globally for reimagining education and creating sustainable solutions for mountainous communities.

The event also welcomed leading figures from India’s startup and investment ecosystem, including Aditya Arora, Angel Investor, CEO, Faad Capital and Bestselling Author of Startups of Bharat; Mayank Bindal, Founder & CEO of Snap-E Cabs; and Ms. Jaspreet Kaur, Director, JIS Group.

The distinguished guests judged and mentored aspiring student entrepreneurs as they pitched innovative startup ideas, out of which outstanding teams were selected for the grand finale.