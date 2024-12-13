JK Tyre leveraging premiumisation trend, aims to expand their footprint in Punjab

Chandigarh, 13th December 2024: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., a leader in the Indian tyre industry, is harnessing the momentum of premiumisation sweeping across the automotive sector. With its aim of increasing market share in the key cities of Punjab, such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bhatinda and Malout, JK Tyre is uniquely positioned to capture the hearts and minds of discerning auto enthusiasts in the state.

In recent years, JK Tyre has been steadily working on its portfolio to enhance the product proposition and cater to the Indian consumer, who is aligned with global trends and lifestyles. The company has enhanced their production capabilities and focused on premiumisation with higher rim sizes for passenger cars.

In line with the growth of the premium car segment, JK Tyre recently launched its Levitas Ultra high-performance tyres specially designed for premium cars. Available in seven sizes ranging from 225/55/R16 to 245/45/R18, these sizes cater to over 80% of the top 20 luxury car models available in India. Following the success of these tyres in the market, the company plans to expand the range further by introducing rim sizes from 19 inches to 22 inches in the coming years, catering to the full spectrum of premium cars.

As the premiumisation trend continues to reshape the automotive and tyre markets, the impact of premiumisation in Punjab is palpable, and JK Tyre is uniquely positioned to cater to this demand. The state accounts for a significant portion of the company’s sales, with the Passenger Car Radial (PCR) segment contributing 32%, followed closely by Truck and Bus Radial (31%) and Truck and Bus Bias (21%).

To strengthen its presence and meet the rising demand for premium tyres, JK Tyre currently operates 180 touchpoints in Punjab, including 27 exclusive brand shops. The company plans to add new brand shops in the coming quarters to further enhance its ability to provide premium products and services to customers across the state. Punjab’s robust automotive market, characterized by a growing demand for high-end vehicles, significantly contributes to the company’s business growth.

Punjab is also a significant market for SUVs, and the company’s RANGER series of tyres commands a substantial market share with over 30 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) to choose from. Designed specifically for SUVs, the company has an entire range of multi-terrain tyres including the RANGER A/T, RANGER H/T, RANGER M/T, RANGER X-AT and RANGER HPe (for E-SUVs).

JK Tyre has always been a front-runner when it comes to innovation-led technological development. With the introduction of Smart tyres, Puncture Guard Tyres, and our XF series of fuel-efficient tyres for Commercial vehicles, the company has time and again delivered on its commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. These technologies offer high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners. After garnering a sizable share in the smart tyres market, JK Tyre now has plans to introduce advanced smart tyres which will be equipped with embedded sensors on the inner side of the tyres and will be available for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company offers the entire range of EV tyres across all categories and is a market leader in the EV Buses category.

JK Tyre is also the first company to introduce UX Green-country’s most sustainable tyre. Designed and developed with 80% sustainable materials, these tyres made for passenger cars will be commercially launched in FY26.

The company’s focus on innovation, quality, and superior customer experiences ensures that it remains at the forefront of this industry-wide transformation. By expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its market presence, JK Tyre is poised to play a leading role in shaping the future of India’s tyre industry.