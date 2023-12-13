JK Tyre unveils innovative Tyre solutions in OTR segment

Bangalore, December 13, 2023: At the forefront of technological evolution, JK Tyre, India’s premier tyre manufacturer, today launched 11 new Off-the-Road (OTR) tyres at the 12th edition of South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair, CII EXCON 2023, in Bangalore. The new addition to the company’s product portfolio reaffirms the brand’s commitment to propelling innovation in the industry.

Introduced at the exhibition, the all-new JK Tyre 18.00–25 40PR Port Champion Plus is JK Tyre’s Next-Gen Port Tyre, designed specifically for Reach Stackers (container handling equipment). The tyre provides excellent durability, mileage, and steering ability during the operation owing to its deep tread and accurate pattern with heavy rubber in the center.

Talking about the new products, Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “We have been at the forefront of introducing many technologically advanced products, which has cemented our prominence in the domestic as well as international tyre industry. Being the leading manufacturer of OTR tyres in the nation, we are dedicated to bring innovative products to the market that maximize durability and performance even on the most demanding Indian terrains. With the introduction of these new category-defining tyres, we are optimistic of further bolstering our presence in the segment and serving many more consumers.”

Along with the Port Champion Plus tyre, the company has introduced 10 new tyre variants for diverse applications in the construction segment. The 17.5-25 20PR GTL Plus E3/L3 and 13.00-24 16PR GTL Champ G3, with their high traction, are designed to support Motor Graders operations with their durability on the harshest terrain. Known for its high tread depth, the Hard Rock Champion series’ new addition, 12.00-20 20PR E4, is suitable for the mining tipper trucks functioning in the rough terrain of the mining sites.

The company stands as the unrivalled leader in the Ultra Large Off-the-Road (OTR) tyre category and is a trailblazer behind manufacturing India’s largest tyre size – 40.00-57, 12 ft. in diameter, weighing approximately 3.4 tons. Its VEM 045 tyre has earned a spot in the esteemed Limca Book of Records.

JK Tyre offers a wide range of cutting-edge products to meet the various needs of industrial and mining applications.

Product details: