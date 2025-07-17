Johnson Controls–Hitachi and Elsewedy to Deliver Egypt’s Largest VRF System for High-Speed Rail

Strategic partnership to deploy over 3,000 high-efficiency Hitachi brand units across 21 stations along Egypt’s transformative 660 km HSR corridor

CAIRO, Egypt, 17 July 2025 – Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning Middle East and Africa (Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning MEA), in partnership with Elsewedy Machinery, was awarded a major HVAC contract for Egypt’s flagship High-Speed Rail (HSR) project — a national infrastructure milestone that links major cities and ports and sets new benchmarks in sustainable transport development across the country.

The official signing ceremony was attended by top leaders from Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning and Elsewedy Machinery, underscoring their strong commitment to Egypt’s infrastructure modernization and long-term sustainability goals.

Spanning 660 kilometers, the HSR line will connect Ain Sokhna, Alamein, Cairo, Alexandria, 6th of October City, and other key hubs across Egypt. Once operational, the system will serve 21 stations, transporting over 1 million passengers and 8,500 tons of cargo daily. The project is designed to dramatically reduce travel times and support faster, more efficient logistics nationwide.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Hitachi will supply more than 3,000 high-efficiency indoor VRF units, manufactured at its facility in Barcelona, Spain. The solution delivers a total cooling capacity exceeding 11,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) and features Eurovent certification and high-ambient resilience — tailored to Egypt’s climate and transport sector requirements.

“This mega project represents a pivotal advancement in Egypt’s national infrastructure agenda. It reflects the country’s vision for modern, efficient, and climate-conscious transportation,” said Ahmed Aqel, general manager, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning MEA. “We are proud to deliver our advanced HVAC systems to a development of this scale and significance, working alongside Elsewedy Machinery to ensure technical precision, operational excellence, and long-term impact.”

Elsewedy Machinery — the trading arm of Elsewedy Electric Group — will oversee the complete scope of HVAC delivery, including supply, installation, copper piping network, start-up, commissioning, and after-sales service.

“Our partnership with Elsewedy Electric brings together global HVAC innovation and local execution expertise,” added Ahmed Aqel, general manager, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning MEA. “By integrating high-performance European-manufactured VRF systems into Egypt’s high-speed rail infrastructure, we are supporting a new benchmark in sustainable, large-scale transport solutions.”

This high-speed rail project reflects Egypt’s forward-thinking leadership and ambition for sustainable growth. The project stands as a defining example of infrastructure that drives national transformation. By enhancing regional connectivity and supporting more efficient logistics, this development will have a lasting economic and social impact.