Join AAEON for Live Discussions, Demos, and More at the 11th Annual SIDO Lyon Exhibition

Explore the AAEON platforms that make up the foundation of innovation at SIDO Lyon 2025

(Taipei, Taiwan – September 4, 2025) AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading provider of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions, will be exhibiting a range of live demonstrations featuring both new and upcoming products at Booth #O209 of SIDO Lyon from September 17 to September 18, 2025.

Date: September 17 – September 18, 2024

Booth: #O209

Venue: Cité Internationale, Lyon

Get your free expo pass Here: Code: E-AAELY25

At Booth #O209, AAEON will showcase exciting additions to its product lines utilizing technology from premier partners, representing the diversity in AAEON’s product capabilities.

Highlighting AAEON’s growth in the RISC computing sphere, AAEON will host a live demo of the new MediaTek Genio-powered uCOM-M700 SMARC module, alongside a video demonstration featuring the ever-popular IoT Gateway system range.

Also on show will be a real-time system management and threat detection dashboard powered by AAEON partner Exein, which will feature products from AAEON’s rugged tablet computer range.

As part of the exhibition, AAEON will showcase a range of static product demonstrations from across its extensive selection of AI systems, single-board computers, and computers-on-modules. Notably, visitors will get a first look at the much-anticipated uCOM-Q6490, AAEON’s first SMARC module to incorporate Qualcomm technology, as well as the HPC-ARHm, which hosts Intel® Core™ Ultra 200H Series Processors (formerly Arrow Lake) and the Intelli i14 Edge, which combines 14th Generation Intel® Core™ processing with integrated NVIDIA® GPUs.

Also available will be over 70 conferences, workshops, talks, and roundtables on topics ranging from humanoid robotics to cybersecurity.

Visitors are encouraged to join AAEON at Booth #O209, where representatives will be delighted to discuss the products and provide details of the demonstrations on display.