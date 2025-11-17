Jos Alukkas Accelerates ₹5,500 Crore Pan-India Expansion with New Showrooms in Coimbatore and Karaikkal

Drawing confidence from its six-decade legacy of trust, this jewellery group is charting an ambitious course for the future of Indian jewellery.

Jos Alukkas , one of India’s most revered jewellery brands, has taken a significant step forward in its major pan-India expansion plan with the simultaneous launch of two new showrooms in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, and Karaikkal, Puducherry. These openings are part of the company’s ambitious ₹5,500 crore investment strategy to open 100 new stores across India over the next seven to eight years, aimed at transforming the 60-year-old brand from a South Indian leader into a dominant national player.

The dual launches serve as a testament to the brand’s strategic growth blueprint. A grand flagship store was inaugurated in Coimbatore, a key metropolitan market, by global brand ambassador and actor R. Madhavan. Spanning 8,000 sq. ft., the new showroom is the city’s largest, offering an elevated shopping experience with the brand’s full range of gold, diamond, and platinum collections.

A unique and poignant element of the launch was the unveiling of the Tamil edition of ‘Gold,’ the autobiography of Chairman Shri Jos Alukka, by R. Madhavan. Speaking at the event, Shri Jos Alukkas stated, “Tamil Nadu has always been central to our growth story. The people of Tamil Nadu, and Coimbatore in particular, have played a defining role in shaping the journey of Jos Alukkas. This lead store is our tribute to the trust and affection of the people in this region.”

Brand Ambassador R. Madhavan added, “My association with Jos Alukkas has always been deeply personal. Every time I step into one of their premier stores, I see how beautifully the brand connects emotion with craftsmanship. The new flagship store in Coimbatore carries that same spirit, where design and tradition come together to create something truly special for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Just days earlier, the new showroom in Karaikkal, Puducherry, was opened in a community focused ceremony led by local MLA Chandira Priyanga. This move highlights the brand’s commitment to extending its legacy of trust into emerging regional markets. The ability to execute both high-profile, celebrity-led launches and grassroots, community-centric openings demonstrates a sophisticated and adaptable expansion model.

This period of rapid retail growth is complemented by other strategic initiatives that reinforce the brand’s market leadership. Jos Alukkas recently showcased its expertise in the luxury diamond sector with the ‘Signature Jewellery Show’ in Visakhapatnam, an exclusive exhibition of internationally certified diamonds in contemporary and artistic designs. Further strengthening its cultural connection, the brand was the title sponsor for Miss South India 2025, an event celebrating the grace, confidence, and heritage of modern South Indian women.

This forward momentum is built on a six-decade legacy of trust and purity. A pioneer in the industry, Jos Alukkas was among the first to introduce BIS 916 hallmarked gold and became the world’s first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group. This unwavering commitment to quality has earned the trust of generations and provides a solid foundation for its ambitious future.

“As we reflect on 60 glorious years, our focus is clear: make Jos Alukkas experience more accessible and memorable,” said John Alukka, Managing Director. “We are blending the trust we have built over decades with the technologies of today to serve customers everywhere”. The expansion plan also includes a targeted global presence, with the brand setting its sights on key markets in the US, UK, and the Gulf region.

About Jos Alukkas:

Founded in 1964 by Alukka Varghese, Jos Alukkas stands as one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, built on a legacy of trust, purity, and innovation. With more than 60 showrooms across the nation, the brand is celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality, guaranteeing BIS 916 hallmarked gold, and was the first jewellery group globally to achieve ISO 9001:2000 certification. Today, under the guidance of Chairman A.V. Jose and his sons, Managing Directors Varghese Alukka, Paul J. Alukka, and John Alukka, the group continues to set industry benchmarks. Jos Alukkas offers innovative digital solutions, including a comprehensive e-commerce platform (josalukkasonline.com) and the DigiGold investment platform, seamlessly blending its rich heritage with modern technology to serve a new generation of customers.