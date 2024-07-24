Joyalukkas Announce Grand Opening of Second Showroom in Velachery, Chennai on 27th July

Chennai, 24th July 2024: The globally acclaimed jewellery, Joyalukkas announces the grand opening of its second showroom in Velachery, chennai on 27th July 2024. This exciting expansion brings exquisite jewellery collections and superior shopping experiences closer to their loyal customers in Velachery.

The new showroom showcases international aesthetics and o­ers millions of designs and curated collections to cater to every jewellery lover’s taste. It also features superior facilities and exceptional customer service.

About the opening of the second showroom in Velachery, Mr. Joy Alukkas, MD & Chairman of Joyalukkas, said, “We are delighted to open our second showroom in Velachery, bringing the joy of world-class jewellery shopping to more people. We invite everyone to experience the unmatched quality and craftsmanship that Joyalukkas is known for. This is a golden opportunity for our customers to purchase the latest collections.”

The grand opening of the Velachery showroom marks a significant step in Joyalukkas’ mission to provide exceptional jewellery and service to its valued customers. The new showroom is designed to o­er a sophisticated and comfortable shopping experience, complete with modern amenities and a dedicated team ready to assist customers in finding their perfect jewellery pieces. Visit Joyalukkas on 27th July, and be part of its grand opening day celebrations.