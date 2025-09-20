Joyalukkas Announces the ‘Biggest Jewellery Sale of the Year’

Kolkata, 20 September 2025: Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller announced the return of its most anticipated shopping event, “The Biggest Jewellery Sale of the Year”! For a limited period until 5th October 2025, customers will get to enjoy an exceptional flat 50% off on making charges across a spectacular range of gold, cut and uncut diamonds, platinum, silver and precious stone jewellery.

With a curated portfolio of over a million unique designs, Joyalukkas blends traditional elegance with global influences, from Indian classics to contemporary Italian, Turkish and ethno-modern styles, crafted with precision and artistry.

Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, announced the sale and said, “Our goal has always been to offer every customer a truly joyful jewellery experience. With the Biggest Jewellery Sale of the Year, we’re delighted to offer unmatched value, quality and design variety to our patrons. We welcome all jewellery lovers to make the most of this exclusive offer available across our showrooms.”

The ‘Biggest Jewellery Sale of the Year’ is valid up to 5th October 2025, across all Joyalukkas showrooms. In addition to this exclusive offer, customers also get free lifelong maintenance, one-year free insurance and buyback assurance with every purchase from Joyalukkas.