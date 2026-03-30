Joyalukkas Celebrates Commitment, Honours 222 Employees with Global Trips and Rewards

Thrissur: The Joyalukkas Group, a leading global jewellery retail brand, honoured employees who have been integral to its growth over the past two decades. A total of 222 employees who have completed over 20 years of service were felicitated at the ‘Jewels of Joy’ ceremony held in Thrissur.

The event was inaugurated by Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Joyalukkas Group. He stated that the programme was organised as a gesture of gratitude towards employees who have made significant contributions at every stage of the company’s growth. Since the opening of its first store in 1988, the remarkable journey of the Joyalukkas Group has been made possible by the dedication and hard work of its workforce of over 11,500 employees.

He further added that the company has earned the distinction of being one of the most trusted global jewellery brands, thanks to the commitment of its employees. As part of the recognition, the 222 employees will receive a bonus equivalent to five months’ salary, along with an international trip with their spouses. The Joyalukkas Group currently operates across several countries including India, the USA, the UK, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia.

The Group is also preparing to expand into new markets, with plans to open showrooms in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Canada, New Zealand, and more regions across North India. The event was attended by Joly Joyalukkas, Director, Joyalukkas Group; Independent Directors Alex Kuruvilla Babu, Lava Krishnan, and Pushpi B Murickan; John Paul, CEO – International Operations, Joyalukkas Jewellery; Executive Directors Antony Jose and Thomas Mathew; Directors Sonia John Paul, Mary Antony, and Elsa Joy Alukkas, among others. Prominent personalities from the fields of art, culture, and media were also present.

Photo Caption: Joyalukkas Group Chairman and Managing Director, Joy Alukkas, inaugurates the felicitation ceremony honouring employees who have completed two decades of dedicated service. Jolly Joyalukkas, Director, Joyalukkas Group; John Paul, CEO– International Operations, Joyalukkas Jewellery; Executive Directors Antony Jose and Thomas Mathew; and Directors Soniya John Paul , Mary Antony, and Elsa Joy Alukkas were also seen