JPOD, the First-of-its-Kind Pod Hotel, Launches at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad, September 4th, 2024: JPOD Hotels Pvt Ltd, India’s first-of-its-kind Pod Hotel, today announced the launch of its new Pod Hotel at GMR’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The Pod Hotel is located near the City Side Check-In facility at the car park level.

As a part of RGIA’s continuous efforts to enhance passenger travel experience, the facility introduces a modern airport accommodation solution, setting a new benchmark in convenience and comfort for passengers travelling from Hyderabad Airport.

Key Highlights of JPOD:

· Convenience and Comfort: JPOD offers a private space for travellers to rest, work, or enjoy ‘Me Time,’ significantly enhancing their overall travel experience.

· Affordability: JPOD provides high-quality, comfortable accommodations at an affordable price, making it accessible to a wide range of travellers, from business executives to leisure tourists. It is a cost-effective alternative to traditional airport lounges and hotels.

· Enhanced Amenities: Each Pod has secure storage, entertainment options, and privacy, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

· Safety and Hygiene: JPOD maintains safety and high hygiene standards to guarantee a safe and clean environment for all users, ensuring peace of mind.

· Efficient Use of Space: JPOD’s compact design enables optimal use of airport space, offering a practical solution for comfortably accommodating passengers.

Bookings can be made on the spot or through JPOD’s website (https://thejpod.com) and by calling +91 906-342-7737. The Pod offers various packages with dynamic price tarrifs, making it affordable for all the travellers.

On this occasion, Mr. Jagrut Thakkar, Founder of JPOD Hotels Pvt Ltd, commented, “We are excited to partner with RGIA in Hyderabad. JPOD’s global standards in design and functionality position us to offer effective accommodation solutions across other airports in India.” Mr. Hiren Gandhi, Director of JPOD Hotels Pvt Ltd, added, “While JPOD is tailored to meet the needs of airport travellers, we initially launched Urbanpod, India’s first-of-its-kind Pod Hotel, in 2017. It was redesigned and relaunched at Mumbai Central Station in 2021 to serve railway passengers. These two strategic launches allowed us to assess the acceptability of Pod-style accommodations in India. Over time, we’ve successfully expanded our offerings, providing seamless and innovative stay experiences for railway and airport travellers.” Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL said, “With the ever-growing number of passengers opting for air travel, they are also increasingly seeking comfort and convenience. Travellers with hectic schedules desire some “me time” where they can rest and relax in privacy. This facility offers a perfect place to unwind while transiting through the airport. This facility at the Hyderabad Airport will provide our passengers a space to rejuvenate.”

JPOD is filling a gap in the hospitality industry and setting new standards in airport accommodation by providing an alternative and practical accommodation option that offers good value and convenient pricing without compromising quality, comfort, and experience. As a global trend and growing necessity in India, JPOD caters to the new-age traveller seeking to explore, experiment, and enjoy a new lifestyle with a practical mindset.

JPOD’s design reflects architectural innovation and cultural homage, blending futuristic aesthetics with Hyderabad’s rich heritage. The capsule hotel features smooth edges and arches inspired by the city’s historical monuments. The reception area’s stone floors and arched corridors echo the elegance of Hyderabad’s forts and grand structures. JPOD offers more than just a place to stay; it provides an immersive experience where the past meets the future, creating a memorable stay at Hyderabad Airport.