JSW and MG Motor India Unveil ‘Drive.Future’ at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

National, Jan, 2025: JSW MG Motor India has announced participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, accelerating into ‘Drive.Future’ as the theme. After making strides in the electric vehicle market, the brand is set to bolster its foothold with new-age products that offer new-age mobility solutions. With innovation in its DNA, MG is all set to showcase the future of mobility through an immersive line-up of product experiences, design language, technology & innovation and will also unveil the next level of immersive customer experience.

Unveiled earlier this year, Drive.Future is the brand’s vision of an innovative, sustainability-led future, driven by its intuitive technology. On the product front, JSW MG Motor India will be showcasing three all-new models across three all-new categories, each one catering to a completely different set of customers. The MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG Roadster, will headline India’s newly launched luxury brand channel, MG Select.

Drive.Future is the brand’s vision to build a new ecosystem for mobility altogether and pans across product experiences, technology use-cases and a new customer-centric approach/offering of ‘accessible luxury’ to engage with the new-age customer.

The theme and set-up of the pavilion echo the Expo’s theme of ‘Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain’. Visitors will also be able to spot showstoppers from MG’s global portfolio, along with flagship Indian models that have been redefining the industry with their best-in-segment features. The pavilion will also house a host of unique experience zones that will demonstrate its holistic EV ecosystem along with infrastructure, and multiple use-cases of battery technology and second life.