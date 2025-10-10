JSW MG Motor India rises to second in luxury EV segment, driven by combined success of MG Cyberster and MG M9

Gurgaon, October 10, 2025: JSW MG Motor India has risen to become the second largest* brand in the luxury EV segment—an impressive milestone powered by the combined success of the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine. Both models continue to receive exceptional market response and robust demand, reflected in a waiting period of 3-4 months. Building on this momentum, JSW MG Motor India also announced that the MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG, is now the highest-selling sports car in India. Since its launch in July 2025, just two months ago, 256 units have been sold through the company’s luxury retail channel, MG SELECT.

Commenting on the development, Milind Shah, Interim Head of MG SELECT said, “Securing the second spot in India’s luxury EV segment is a testament to the phenomenal response our models have received. Both the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine are drawing discerning customers who seek something truly exclusive, whether it’s the sheer exhilaration of open-top performance or the presence of uncompromising luxury. At MG SELECT, we’re proud to create this exclusive ownership experience.”

Rooted in the legacy of the iconic MGB Roadster, the MG Cyberster is a futuristic roadster packed with power and performance, crafted for sports car enthusiasts seeking pure, open-top exhilaration. Its sculptural silhouette, electric scissor doors, soft-top roof, and impressive drag coefficient unite classic styling with modern innovation. Under the hood, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivers 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque, rocketing the Cyberster from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, ensuring every drive feels truly electrifying. Signature design elements like sharp DRLs, a Kammback rear with active aero components, and Brembo 4-piston front brake calipers that deliver confident stopping power—bringing the car to a halt from 100 kmph in just 33 meters. Its 20-inch staggered alloy wheels, paired with Pirelli P-Zero tyres, ensure superior grip and performance.

JSW MG Motor India has inaugurated 14 MG SELECT Experience Centres in key cities across the country. These Experience Centres offer sensorial experiences, personalised services, iconic product line blended with new age luxury, innovation, and sustainability to car buyers in India. Both the iconic products, MG Cyberster – the world’s fastest MG, and the MG M9 – the Presidential Limousine, are up on display for enthusiasts to explore up close.