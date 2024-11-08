Juicy Burgers Opens New Location in San Diego’s Point Loma Neighborhood

San Diego, CA, November 08, 2024 –Juicy Burgers, a popular local burger restaurant known for its handcrafted, made-to-order burgers, has opened a new location in the vibrant Point Loma neighborhood. The restaurant, located at 3555 Rosecrans St., Ste. 109, San Diego, CA 92110, in the Rosecrans Center near the Sports Arena, is set to serve its signature fresh and bold burgers to residents and visitors alike, all within reach of notable San Diego landmarks such as Cabrillo National Monument and Shelter Island.

This Point Loma location brings the same emphasis on quality and customization that has become synonymous with the Juicy Burgers name. The menu features locally sourced ingredients in favorites like the Hangover Burger, loaded with savory toppings, and the Bacon Avocado Burger, a twist on a classic. For customers looking for variety, Juicy Burgers also offers crispy wings, cheesecake, and freshly brewed coffee. Cold beer will soon be available, adding to the dining options.

“We’re thrilled to bring Juicy Burgers to Point Loma,” said a Juicy Burgers representative. “This new location allows us to extend our commitment to quality and freshness, offering a customized dining experience that resonates with San Diego’s community spirit.”

Juicy Burgers Point Loma aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere suitable for families, friends, and colleagues, while also offering convenient takeout and delivery options. Its location near the University of San Diego (USD), Mission Beach, and downtown San Diego makes it accessible for locals and visitors across the city.