JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Presents an Immersive Wellness Escape with SRMD Yoga

Mumbai, May 28: Embracing the growing desire for mindful living and holistic wellbeing, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, in collaboration with SRMD Yoga, invites guests to an immersive wellness experience on 31st May 2026. Set against the serene backdrop of the Arabian Sea, the thoughtfully curated morning programme is designed to restore balance, awaken the senses, and create a deeper connection between mind and body.

Centred around the calming practices of Aqua Yoga and a Floating Sound Bath, the experience blends mindful movement with meditative healing in a tranquil poolside setting. Guests will flow through gentle aqua-based yoga designed to relax the body and quiet the mind, followed by an immersive floating sound healing session where soothing frequencies and ambient live sounds create a deeply restorative experience. Designed to encourage stillness, renewal, and presence, the session offers a unique opportunity to disconnect from the pace of everyday life and reconnect with oneself amidst the calming rhythm of the sea.

With wellness becoming an integral part of modern luxury hospitality, the collaboration between JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu and SRMD Yoga reflects a shared vision of creating meaningful experiences that nurture both physical vitality and inner calm. The event promises a rejuvenating escape for wellness enthusiasts and conscious travellers alike, offering a refreshing pause by the sea in one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations.

Event Details:

SRMD Yoga

Date: Sunday, 31st May 2026

Venue: Infinity Pool, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

Time: 7.30 AM To 8.30 AM