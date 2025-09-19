JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar Appoints Ruchi Thapa as the Assistant Director of Food and Beverages

Mumbai, 19th September 2025: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, the city’s one-stop destination and proudly known for its “Gateway to Mumbai,” is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruchi Thapa as the new Assistant Director of Food & Beverage. Renowned for its sophisticated hospitality, award-winning dining experiences, and commitment to crafting memorable moments, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar continues to strengthen its leadership team by welcoming seasoned professionals who bring both expertise and passion to their role.

In her new role, Ruchi will oversee the Food & Beverage division at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, driving operational excellence while enhancing the hotel’s offerings and guest experiences.

Ruchi has held leadership positions with some of the most celebrated names in the industry, including The St. Regis Mumbai, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, Silver Beach Entertainment & Hospitality, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Her most recent role as General Manager of Operations, Training & Development at Aspect Hospitality saw her spearheading initiatives in service excellence, staff development, and operational innovation.

Known for her dynamic leadership style and strong background in restaurant management, training, and guest engagement, Ruchi brings a holistic perspective to food and beverage operations. Her ability to combine strategic vision with hands-on experience positions her as a key leader in driving the hotel’s F&B offerings to greater heights.

Ruchi Thapa, expressed her excitement, “For me, food and beverage is about creating immersive experiences where every visit feels unique and every detail adds to the joy of dining at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.”