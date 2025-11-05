Kaha Diamonds Redefines Modern Luxury with Its Boutique Lab-Grown Diamond Store in Bangalore

Bangalore, 05th November 2025: Homegrown new-age jewellery brand, Kaha Diamonds, excelling in crafting lab-grown diamonds, recently launched their flagship boutique in Bengaluru. Introducing modern-day approach to diamond jewellery, underscoring intricate design for individuality and bearing the sustainability element throughout, the boutique exudes Kaha’s vision to make fine jewellery increasingly accessible while maintaining complex beauty and finesse. The boutique offers customers to customise their jewellery to tell their unique story.

Founded by Kashish Khivesara, Kaha Diamonds is rooted in the belief that true luxury must exude both alluring and conscious natures. With a range of exclusive lab-grown diamonds, the brand presents an ethical and sustainable alternative to precious stones that are traditionally mined. All diamonds at Kaha Diamonds are graded E+ VVS and are IGI-certified while being carefully crafted with immense focus on precision and clarity. The hand-crafted collections include a wide range of new-age jewellery pieces that are endowed with rare coloured lab-grown diamonds in pink, blue, and yellow tones.

Speaking on the launch, Kashish Khivesara, Founder, Kaha Diamonds, said, “We at Kaha Diamonds have learned how people are willing to invest in complex diamond jewellery that tells a tale and is rooted deeply in being sustainably sourced. We aimed at creating a brand that makes luxury meaningful by crafting pieces that voice individuality, principles, and new-age innovation. The Bengaluru boutique reflects this ethos, offering customers a unique outset to engage with high-quality, lab-grown sustainable diamonds in crafting a piece that suits their unique story.”

Kaha Diamonds plans to expand its presence to other major Indian cities in the coming years with continued focus on design and customer trust.