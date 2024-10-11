KALA SE KAAM TAK: Darshana Singal Foundation Transforming Women’s Lives

11th October 2024: New Delhi, Delhi, India The Darshana Singal Foundation (DSF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Eastman Auto & Power Limited, is thrilled to announce the graduation ceremony of 40 women who have successfully completed the KALA SE KAAM TAK program. This initiative is dedicated to empowering women from marginalized backgrounds through vocational training and skill development.

The recent graduating class has undergone a six-month intensive beauty course in collaboration with SStudio Academy, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to pursue careers in the beauty industry. This program not only provides vocational training but also empowers participants to become self-reliant and confident individuals.

The foundation conducts workshops on self-care and hygiene, self-defense, communication, financial literacy, work ethics, smart personal choices, and other valuable skills such as Mehndi Art. Additionally, it hosts talks by external beauty trainers to enhance employability and self-reliance, motivating participants to become not only earning members of their families but also women of worth in every aspect of their lives.

DSF has partnered with Soundrya Skill Academy in Chhatarpur Village, New Delhi. The first batch of 20 girls began their six-month Basic Beauty Course in December 2023, followed by another group of 20 girls. Additionally, a second center in collaboration with SStudio Academy in Vasant Kunj opened in April 2024, with 40 more girls enrolled in the program.