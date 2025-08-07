Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation Celebrates Spirit of Independence Day with Blood Donation Drive

Gurugram, 07th August, 2025: Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation, the CSR arm of Kamdhenu Group, recently organised a blood donation camp in association with Rotary Club of Bhiwadi to celebrate the spirit of our country’s independence and growing stature.

The event, held at Building 9A, DLF, Gurugram, witnessed an inspiring turnout, drawing enthusiastic participation from employees across various offices, dedicated volunteers, and skilled health professionals. Around 150 people donated blood, making the initiative a resounding success and a significant contribution to the community’s well-being.

This noble initiative was organised with the primary goal of raising crucial awareness about the profound importance of voluntary blood donation and actively contributing to the life-saving efforts of medical institutions. The camp was conducted in close collaboration with certified medical partners, ensuring the highest standards of safety and hygiene were strictly maintained throughout the entire process, providing a secure and comfortable environment for all donors.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Radha Agarwal, Chairperson, Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation, said, “True patriotism extends beyond mere words and we at Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation are incredibly proud to have witnessed such an overwhelming response and the inspiring spirit of generosity from all our donors. Each unit of blood donated represents a potential life saved, a family offered hope, and a community strengthened. This camp is a testament to our collective belief that by coming together, we can make a tangible and life-altering difference. We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and helped us uphold the true essence of freedom.”

The blood donation drive is one of many impactful welfare initiatives undertaken by Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation. It has been involved in carrying out a diverse range of community-focused activities which include extensive plantation drives aimed at environmental sustainability, empowering tailoring programmes for women designed to foster economic independence, and computer training for underprivileged youth to equip them with essential skills for a brighter future. Through these multifaceted endeavours, Kamdhenu Jeevandhara is building a more sustainable, inclusive and thriving environment.