Kanchi and Kamakshi Shakti Peetha have thousands of years old relations with Lord Rama and Ayodhya: Anshuman Rao

New Delhi, 16th October 2024: Kanchi Kamakoti Math considers religious-spiritual initiatives like Sahastra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagya to be held in Ayodhya from 2nd November to 28th December as indispensable for the welfare and peace of not only India but the entire humanity. Organising this yagnya in a city like Ayodhya, which is called Mokshapuri by the current Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, is very important. This is told by by Anshuman Rao, representative of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, about this Maha Yagna to be held in Ayodhya. He said that in reality the concept of Ram Rajya is the foundation for world peace, and this association of Kanchi Math with the eternal spiritual consciousness of Ayodhya is not new but goes back to thousands of years. Rao said that Goddess Kamakshi of Kanchi is the family deity of Lord Rama, King Dasharath came and worshipped here, which is a symbol of this connection. From the long struggle journey of the Ram Mandir movement to the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the idol of Ramlala in Ayodhya, Kanchi Peetham has been associated with aspects of every important historical moment.

In a joint press conference with Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President Alok Kumar, BJP Lok Sabha MP Praveen Khandelwal and Swami Jitendrananda Saraswati at the Constitution Club at the national capital New Delhi, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetha representative Anshuman Rao said that it is a matter of pride to be associated with the Akhand Vishwa Shanti Yagna initiative. In fact, this is the time for India to bring back its civilizational glory and correct the misconceptions and history prevalent about Sanatan Dharma. Rao said that Adi Shankaracharya’s established Mool Pettham the Kanchi Kamakoti Math is continuously playing its role under the guidance of His Holiness Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, the current 70th Peethadhipati of the Moola Peetha, to convey the message of the seriousness of the Kanchi Math, I am present as its representative to strongly support the Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagna.

Anshuman Rao said that in fact the relationship between Kamakshi and Ayodhya is thousands of years old and very few people know that Goddess Kamakshi is the family deity of Lord Rama and his descendants. King Dasharath came to Kanchi for Santanotpati Puja and worshiped Goddess Kamakshi and also recited Stuti Shlokas for her. Kamakshi is the Shakti Peetham. Reffering to the unnecessary controversy and divide between North and South India as meaningless, Anshuman Rao said that from Adi Shankaracharya to the 68th Shankaracharya of Kanchi Swami Chandrashekharendra Saraswati who is popularly known as Mahaperiyava and now Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, everyone has always given top priority to the integration of our country. Ayodhya has been always an integral part of the tradition and initiative of the great spiritual saints of Kanchi. The importance of Ayodhya not only for the South but for the entire India is understood when Kanchi Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati calls Ayodhya the Mokshapuri of this universe.

Anshuman Rao said that due to this thought and centuries-old relationship, Swami Vijayendra came to perform special puja a day before the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala. Similarly, in 1987, Mahaperiyava played an important role in convincing the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the initiative to open the lock of the Ayodhya temple. He also tried to resolve it through dialouge and then prominent leader associated with the Babri side Member of Parliament Md. Shahabuddin came to meet him for discussion. After that, on the request of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kanchi’s 69th Shankaracharya Swami Jayendra also tried to find a solution through talks during early 2000’s. Rao said that a great example of the strong relationship between Kanchi and Ayodhya is that the Vastu material offered to Mother Earth in the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir was sent by the Kanchi Matha and the sacred historical Prana Pratishtha ceremony was performed as per the religious advice of Swami Vijayendra Saraswati. Anshuman Rao said that Kanchi Matha and Kamakshi Shakti Peetha will always be at the forefront in playing their role in the integration of our nation and world peace and we believe that the path to world peace is spiritual knowledge which can be achieved only by following the basic path of religious worship and yagna.