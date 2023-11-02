Karcher Redefines Vehicle Washes with the Self-Service Wash SB-OB

New Delhi, 02nd November 2023: In an exciting collaboration between Smart Car Wash, owned by EBMI and powered by Kärcher, a new era in vehicle washing is being ushered in. The recently installed SB-OB unit at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi embodies this ethos, offering an unparalleled cleaning experience that reflects our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. It’s more than a cleaning solution; it’s a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable in the realm of vehicle maintenance.

Kärcher & EBMI have partnered to make this revolutionary cleaning solution accessible to the public of Delhi/NCR at RK Service Station (Indian Oil).

Key Highlights:

The compact self-service single bay unit SB-OB from Kärcher can be configured to suit individual customer requests and is capable of performing a complete vehicle wash in even the smallest spaces. Versatile Wash Programs: The one-bay unit offers up to seven different wash programs for a complete vehicle wash, with easy selection and simple visualizations.

: Ideal for locations with underutilized spaces, this unit can transform these areas into profitable vehicle wash stations, thanks to its compact design and powerful performance. High ROI: The SB-OB unit offers an exceptional return on investment with low initial costs, making it a financially sound choice for entrepreneurs and businesses.

Mr. Jatinder Kaul, the Managing Director at Kärcher, expressed his excitement, “We are delighted to present the Self Service High-Pressure SB-OB, a transformative advancement in compact vehicle washing solutions. This cutting-edge unit exemplifies Kärcher’s unwavering dedication to pioneering innovation, underscoring our pledge to provide practical, high-quality solutions that cater to the discerning needs of our esteemed clientele. With the SB-OB, we are not only pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable in vehicle cleaning but also redefining industry standards, ensuring our valued customers experience a new level of efficiency and excellence.” Mariusz Łuszczewski, CHAIRMAN and CEO of EBMI, stated, “I am proud to say that our collaboration with Kärcher redefines vehicle washing, offering an exceptional cleaning experience that underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. The SB-OB is more than just a cleaning solution; it’s a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of vehicle maintenance. We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary technology to the public of Delhi/NCR, making advanced vehicle cleaning accessible to Pan India and efficient. At partners’ Fuel station, we strive to enhance customer experience and provide cutting-edge solutions for their vehicle maintenance needs.”

For a video demonstration, please visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1stqzIZtO-xSSCSpADObBghgtx-fqqMs7/view