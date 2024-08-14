Karnataka CM launches “Kathe Chikkappa” on National Librarians Day

Bengaluru, 14th August 2024: In a landmark event on National Librarians Day, the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Mr Siddaramaiah, officially launched “Kathe Chikkappa” (Story Uncle) — a tribute to the tireless efforts of Karnataka’s gram panchayat librarians. These unsung heroes have revitalised all 5,900 rural libraries, transforming them into vibrant, joyful learning spaces for children. This event marks the announcement of 6599 new rural libraries which now serve approximately 480,000 children across the state.

Kathe Chikkappa is a delightful story about a librarian who brought the magic of stories to the children of his grama (village) through his read-alouds. This is a tribute to all the 5900 rural librarians of Karnataka on National Librarians Day, recognising their enthusiastic participation in making rural libraries children-friendly and fulcrum of local communities.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, said,” “Schools are not the only places of learning. Though Ambedkar made education a constitutional right, even after 78 years of independence, we haven’t eradicated illiteracy. Superstitious beliefs should be replaced by scientific thinking. We can find answers only with knowledge.

I’m very happy that more than 48 lakh children are enrolled in the rural libraries today. You should take this effort to everybody. You have greater responsibility now. “Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said of the librarians, “You are now ambassadors of knowledge”

As Karnataka leads the way in celebrating its librarians, the launch of “Kathe Chikkappa” marks a significant milestone in the state’s educational landscape. This initiative not only highlights the pivotal role of librarians but also underscores the importance of creating safe, inclusive spaces for children to grow, learn, and explore their potential.

The Library transformation is part of the “Oduva Belaku” (Light of Reading) program, initiated in 2020 by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department. The program aimed to reconnect children with the joy of reading and to ensure that “no child is left out.” Through this initiative, these libraries have been rebranded as “Arivu Kendras” (Centers of Knowledge), offering free memberships to children and providing inclusive spaces equipped with books, computers, and smart TVs.

The librarians who participated in this initiative with great enthusiasm, have been transformed from being “custodians of books” to “changemakers”. Being seen and valued by the children and the community has been the driving force in the adoption of the read-aloud program by the librarians of Karnataka. They began to look forward to these thirty minutes of joy of reading aloud. The librarian transformed into a person who is key to creating safe spaces to celebrate childhood and contribute to the growth of children in their communities.

In collaboration with civil society organisations such as Pratham Books, Azim Premji Foundation, Shikshana Foundation, Kalike Trust, CMCA, Yuva Chintana Foundation, India Literacy Project and Adhyayan Foundation, the program has succeeded in creating child-friendly environments where children can engage in reading, creative activities, and community events.

Reflecting on the impact of the program, Appasaheb Patil, a librarian from Nippani Taluk, Belagavi district, shared, “The programme has brought light into my library. Now, children spend lots of time at the library, either playing, reading, waiting for the time for a read-aloud session, or post-session activities. I can accommodate over 30 children per session, held twice a week, thanks to the vast library space. I want to inspire other librarians with my work and children to use this space to develop strong literacy skills.”

M.K.Sheela, a librarian from Turvekere Taluk, Tumakuru district, added, “Post the training, not only have the children started coming to the library in huge numbers but also the community members have started recognizing us as an essential part of the society. I did not think that my work and role as a librarian would have such an impact on my village. I have conducted many community engagement activities, like health camps and craft activities for women. I now feel a sense of pride in the work I have been doing.”

The RDPR Department’s collaboration with Adhyayan Foundation, with Ek Step Foundation’s initiative Bachpan Manao Badhte Jao has led to the commissioning of Reshma Bachwani’s children’s picture book, “Story Chikkappa,” which is available in multiple Indian languages, including Kannada as “Kathe Chikkappa”. Accessible through Pratham Books’ online platform StoryWeaver, this book celebrates the journey of a librarian who brought the magic of stories to children in his village through read-aloud sessions.

Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner and who spearheaded the Oduva Belaku program, commented on the read-aloud initiative’s success, stating, “Story Chikkappa stands for the work of all the librarians who have been working over the years and especially in the last 3 years in reviving our library movement..we now have more than 45 lakh children enrolled free in 3 years as members of the library. I don’t think that is a small number by any yardstick. We ourselves were delighted and surprised by the snowballing effect that our library program had. We have close to 1.4 million books donated in addition to the work that the Panchayats had done in providing furniture, bean bags etc. And at the heart of all this has been the work of the librarian[1] .”

This National Librarians Day, as “Kathe Chikkappa” is read aloud in libraries across Karnataka and beyond, the spotlight shines brightly on the librarians of Karnataka — the changemakers who are nurturing the minds of future generations.