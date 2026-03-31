Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival Marks Its 10th Edition, Celebrating 25 Years of Genesis Foundation’s Legacy of Saving Little Hearts

Delhi, Mar 31: As India continues to grapple with gaps in access to timely and affordable pediatric cardiac care, the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival (KRBF) returns on 3rd and 4th April at Baikunth Resort, Kasauli. Organised by Genesis Foundation, the festival marks its 10th edition while also celebrating 25 years of the Foundation’s sustained efforts in supporting life-saving treatment for critically ill, underprivileged children suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). Since its inception in 2012, KRBF has evolved into a purpose-led platform that brings together communities, artists and partners, with proceeds directed towards surgeries, catheter-based interventions and post-operative care for children in need.

Over the past 25 years, Genesis Foundation has supported the treatment of over 5400 critically ill children across the country, building a strong network of hospitals and medical experts to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment and recovery support. Congenital Heart Defects remain among the most common birth abnormalities in India, often requiring urgent medical intervention that is financially out of reach for families from lower-income backgrounds. Through KRBF, the Foundation continues to create a consistent and transparent funding channel, enabling access to critical healthcare for children who need it the most.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Jyoti Sagar, Founder Trustee of Genesis Foundation, said, “Access to timely medical care can make the difference between life and loss for children with congenital heart defects. KRBF has been instrumental in helping us extend this support to families who need it the most. As we mark 25 years of our journey and the 10th edition of the festival, we remain committed to strengthening this impact and reaching many more children across India.”

The upcoming edition will bring together a diverse line-up of artists including Indian Ocean, Nirmala Kannan, Shamaji and The Happy Factory, Prince, Mansa Jimmy, Shrey Tandan, True Blue and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bringing together well-known names alongside emerging artists, all coming together to create a shared stage rooted in purpose.

KRBF goes beyond fundraising to create a platform where audiences become active participants in a larger social impact journey. Tickets purchased contribute directly to a child’s treatment, reinforcing the role of collective action in addressing systemic healthcare challenges while offering a curated and immersive live music experience in the hills.

The 2026 edition is in association with 1842 Kasauli by Scapes, whose development philosophy aligns with the festival’s ethos of responsible and community-focused engagement. With an emphasis on sustainability, heritage preservation and mindful development, the association reflects a shared commitment to creating impact while respecting the local environment.

Sameer Mutreja, Founder & Promoter, Scapes Hospitality, added, “KRBF represents a meaningful convergence of purpose, community and responsible engagement. We are proud to support an initiative that not only raises awareness around critical healthcare needs but also contributes directly to creating tangible impact.”

Held over the Easter weekend, the festival continues to draw support from audiences across Delhi NCR, Chandigarh and neighbouring regions, offering them an opportunity to be part of a platform that goes beyond entertainment to drive meaningful change.