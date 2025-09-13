Kay Properties Launches The 1031 DST Digest Magazine

TORRANCE, Calif., September 13, 2025 — Kay Properties & Investments, a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments and 1031 exchange strategies, has launched a new investor resource called the “1031 DST Digest.” The magazine is designed to deliver practical guidance and in-depth strategies for accredited investors exploring DST and 1031 exchange opportunities.

The 1031 DST Digest builds on Kay Properties’ long-standing mission to provide premier investor education. It features exclusive articles, expert insights, and real-world case studies to help investors make informed decisions about complex DST and 1031 concepts. Combined with the firm’s other library of educational tools, the recently published glossy magazine makes an excellent addition to the “Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) 1031 Exchange Toolkit.”

Kay Properties has completed nearly 10,000 DST, 1031, and 721 exchange UPREIT transactions and has received hundreds of positive testimonials from satisfied investors nationwide, and holds an A+ Better Business Bureau rating.*

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties, called the launch of this publication a wonderful compendium of information for 1031 exchange and DST 721 UPREIT investors.

“We received dozens of investor requests before the magazine even launched, showing the strong demand for educational tools in the 1031 DST space,” said Kay. “This publication can potentially bridge the gap between confusion and clarity.”

“There’s no doubt the 1031 DST Digest should be a go-to resource for any real estate investor considering a 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust or 721 exchange UPREIT,” said Kay Properties President Chay Lapin.

Investors can request a complimentary subscription by visiting www.1031dstdigest.com.

Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, other businesses, travel and hobbies. The company has helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into nearly 10,000 1031 exchange investments.

* This material is not tax or legal advice. Please consult your CPA/attorney for guidance. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) for the offerings business plan and risk factors before investing. Securities are offered through FNEX Capital LLC member FINRA, SIPC.