KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Desirable El Monte, California

EL MONTE, Calif., September 15, 2025 — KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Belcourt Place, a new-home community in highly desirable El Monte, California, a vibrant and culturally rich city offering a family friendly activities and a dynamic mix of dining, shopping and entertainment. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s two- and three-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, with a first-floor bedroom and full bath included in all plans. Belcourt Place is zoned for the highly rated El Monte City School District. Homeowners will appreciate being walking distance to downtown El Monte as well as the planned community amenities, which include walking paths, outdoor fitness parks and a children’s playground.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the greater Los Angeles area spacious new two- and three-story homes in the charming city of El Monte,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura Counties division. “Belcourt Place is walking distance to award-winning schools and downtown El Monte, a lively and culturally rich destination with a dynamic mix of dining, shopping and entertainment. Homeowners will also appreciate the planned on-site amenities. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Belcourt Place is in an ideal location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is situated at the corner of Iris Lane and Cypress Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 10, Interstate 605, Highway 60, El Monte Metrolink® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. The new neighborhood is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at The Shops at Montebello and in downtown El Monte. Belcourt Place is also just a short drive to several golf courses and Topgolf® as well as Sante Fe Dam Recreational Area, which features boating, fishing, swimming, horseback riding, hiking and biking as well as picnic and barbecue areas, children’s playgrounds, a splash pad and nature center.

The Belcourt Place sales office and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts in the $880,000s.