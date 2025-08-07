KCG College and Government Partners Unite to Celebrate India’s Handloom Heritage and Foster Design Innovation Among Students

Chennai, August 07th 2025: KCG College of Technology celebrated the 11th National Handloom Day with great enthusiasm, in collaboration with the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the Weavers’ Service Centre, Chennai. The event was organised by the School of Fashion Technology and brought together students, teachers, artisans, and officials to honour India’s rich handloom heritage.

The celebration began with an inaugural ceremony, followed by an address from Mrs. R. Sasikala, Assistant Director of Designs at the Weavers’ Service Centre. In her speech, she highlighted the importance of integrating design innovations with traditional handloom techniques to ensure their relevance in modern fashion. She also explained how collaborations with academic institutions are essential for ensuring continuity and innovation in the sector.

Adding their thoughts, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, said, “Handloom is more than just fabric; it represents our identity, heritage, and the soul of Indian craftsmanship. Through initiatives like these, we aim to revive pride in traditional weaves and support our artisans by bridging the gap between heritage and modern design education.”

Dr. Annie Jacob, Director of KCG College, said, “The event helped promote sustainability and Indian pride among students, while encouraging them to think creatively about how traditional arts can evolve with the times. It’s important that future designers not only innovate but also carry forward India’s cultural legacy with responsibility and respect.”

Dr. M. Muthukannan, Principal of KCG College of Technology, in his Chief Guest address, underlined the importance of connecting sustainability, heritage, and self-reliance through the promotion of handloom. He highlighted the crucial role academic institutions must play in sensitising the younger generation to the craftsmanship and cultural value embedded in India’s handloom traditions.

The celebration included fun and educational activities such as a Handloom Quiz, a Saree Draping Competition, and a Fashion Show featuring handloom-based designs by students. A documentary was also screened, sharing the story of Indian handlooms.

A special Handloom Exhibition was set up with support from the Weavers’ Service Centre. It showcased various fabrics, weaving styles, and printing techniques. Students had the opportunity to interact with artisans and learn from their experiences. The college also honoured several experts from the Centre, including Mr. Ankit, Mr. Hariharan, Mr. Deeliphen, Mr. Babu, Mr. Rajeesh, Mr. Asoke, and Mr. Venkateswaran, who conducted live demonstrations and shared their expertise.

The day concluded with a vibrant cultural programme, celebrating India’s textile traditions through music, dance, and folk art. The event was not just a celebration but also a reminder to support local products and take pride in India’s handloom industry. Through such initiatives, KCG College continues its mission to develop future designers and technologists who are globally competent and deeply rooted in Indian culture.