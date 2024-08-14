‘KDM Bharat Ka Charger’ drives nation’s growth

Mumbai, August 14, 2024: As India gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, KDM, the leading lifestyle & mobile accessories brand in India, has launched its Independence Day campaign, “KDM Bharat Ka Charger” to represent the nation’s growth by ensuring mobile phones stay charged with KDM mobile phone chargers.

Today, mobile phones are ‘Device of Growth’, contributing to the country’s economy, and no one charges mobiles like KDM chargers. KDM is hence really Bharat Ka Charger, charging both your mobile and the economy.

KDM charger featuring Kinetic Dynamic Mobile Charging Testing Technology (KDM-T Technology) is 100% indigenous product designed and made in India to protect your mobile phone from overheating, overcharging, and voltage fluctuations.

KDM has also pledged to contribute towards empowering women and ensure their financial security. Under KDM Training & Skill Development Centre by 2030 it envisages to provide job opportunities for 50,000 women.

N D Mali, Founder of KDM said, “As India embarks on its journey of Viksit Bharat by 2047, along with Make in India, we must move forward with the mantra of Make for the World also. Strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities while promoting exports will help the country emerge as a leading manufacturing hub globally. In future, we want to manufacture all KDM products within India and dream of Har Shop KDM, Har Ghar KDM.”

B H Suthar, Co-Founder of KDM added, “As India stands tall, celebrating its freedom, we are also geared up to achieve our vision of “Har Ghar KDM”. We want to reach every Indian household with KDM chargers along with KDM’s quality product range. Also, we want to contribute towards the economic growth of the nation and empowering Bharat with our chargers.”

These chargers are available across India at partnered stores through distributors, dealers and retailers.