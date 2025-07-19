Kerala Should Leverage Its Rising Brand Value for Industrial Growth: Minister P. Rajeeve

KOCHI, July 19, 2025: Kerala’s rising brand value in the post-COVID-19 era must be effectively leveraged to drive industrial growth across the state, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Friday. He was speaking at a stakeholder workshop in Kochi, convened to expand the scope of the ‘Kerala Brand’ (Nanma) initiative, which aims to certify high-quality, responsibly manufactured products with global standards.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), and KINFRA, under the Central Government’s “Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance” (RAMP) scheme.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision, Minister Rajeeve said the state aims to attract skilled professionals who have migrated abroad and build a smart, sustainable economy powered by local enterprise. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the MSME ecosystem and enhancing market access for Kerala-based businesses.

The workshop featured an address by A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries), followed by a welcome speech by Rajeev G., Additional Director, Department of Industries and Commerce. Director P. Vishnuraj IAS outlined the concept of the Kerala Brand and the structural framework of the initiative.

Key participants included R. Hari Krishnan IRTS, Executive Director, KSIDC; Martin Chacko, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO Thrissur; Suraj S., CEO, K-BIP; and Shabeer M., Deputy Director, Directorate of Industries and Commerce.

The ‘Kerala Brand’ initiative is designed to give a distinct identity to high-quality, ethically produced products from the state. Coconut oil has already been certified under the initiative, and the label serves as a mark of quality and authenticity, helping products access larger national and international markets.

The initiative has now been expanded to include ten additional products. In the food category, Coffee, Tea, Honey, Ghee, and Packaged Drinking Water have been shortlisted. In the non-food category, Plywood, Footwear, PVC Pipes, Surgical Rubber Gloves, and Cattle Feed will be brought under the certification umbrella. The expansion is expected to create significant market opportunities for Kerala’s small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

The morning sessions of the workshop featured detailed discussions on brand certification criteria, including general and category-specific prerequisites, quality standards, ethical production practices, and evaluation mechanisms. Afternoon plenary sessions explored the branding potential and challenges faced by edible and non-edible product segments.

Officials stated that a comprehensive State-level survey will be conducted, building on the insights from the workshop, to finalize the selection and evaluation criteria for certification.

The expansion of the Kerala Brand (Nanma) initiative marks a major step in the state’s industrial journey. It is expected to enhance the credibility, market visibility, and global competitiveness of Kerala-based enterprises, while offering consumers a trusted assurance of quality and responsible production.