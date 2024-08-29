Kerala Tourism clocks sharp rise in domestic arrivals, uptick in foreign tourist visits

Unfolds new products ahead of festivals & holiday season

Mumbai, August 28: Riding on a high-growth trajectory, Kerala Tourism has unfolded a range of fresh products and packages to whip up new interest among travellers from both inside the country and outside in the upcoming festive and winter holiday seasons.

Alongside the new projects, the state’s core assets like beaches, hill stations, houseboats and backwater segment will continue to have a mesmeric charm for the visitors. Kerala’s unique touristy appeal lies in providing a diverse range of experiences for tourists like houseboats, caravan stays, plantation visits, jungle lodges, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, adventure activities, countryside walks, and trekking to verdant hills.

Kerala’s resilience in putting its pandemic-hit tourism industry back on the rail is evident from an appreciable surge in domestic arrivals. In pre-COVID times, it was the year 2019 when the state registered the highest growth rate in domestic and total tourist arrivals in 24 years with their number pegged at 1,95,74,004, comprising 1,83,84,233 domestic tourists and 11,89,771 visitors from abroad.

In 2023, it witnessed a record surge in the number of domestic tourists with as many as 21,871,641 people visiting the state. The number of international tourists was pegged at 6,49,057.

As for the first quarter (January-March) of 2024, Kerala attracted 50,37,307 domestic tourists compared to 49,36,274 visitors in the corresponding period a year earlier, registering a 2.05 per cent increase, in a rousing endorsement of its touristy appeal. Equally assuring for Kerala is the uptick in international tourist arrivals, which are expected to reach the pre-COVID levels by 2025.

Tourism Minister Shri PA Mohamed Riyas says the focus will no longer be confined to beaches, backwaters and hill stations. “We are making a calibrated move to bolster Kerala’s reputation as an all-weather hospitable destination. Our latest offerings will spark new interest among the visitors as it makes Kerala a compelling experiential tourist hotspot for all segments of visitors, be it an upscale globetrotting tourist, a honeymooning couple, a backpacker, or an adventure-seeker.”

An upshot of the sustained efforts to rejuvenate the tourism sector was Kerala Tourism’s digital marketing campaign bagging the prestigious PATA Gold Award. The New York Times had included Kerala in its list of ‘52 must-visit places in 2023’.

Kerala Travel Mart, Asia’s largest tourism event, is slated to be held in September to boost the state’s tourism sector. More than 1,500 domestic buyers and 650 foreign buyers have already registered for the event.

Kerala will also host an international conference on gender-inclusive tourism in October to showcase the state’s success in promoting participatory development in tourism through the Responsible Tourism scheme and address the issues faced by women travellers.

“We are transforming the whole of Kerala into a sustainable, interconnected tourist haven where visitors get plenty of choices and diverse experiences within the few days they spend in the state,” said Shri Biju K, Secretary – Tourism, Government of Kerala.

“It will make the stay of new-age travellers a relaxing, rejuvenating, safe and learning experience by unfolding before them the captivating charm of Kerala’s rural hinterland and lesser-known places,” he added.

Among the new offerings is heli-tourism, which has been hailed as a game changer. The project —Sky Initiative— is aimed at providing one-day travel between the state’s top tourist destination. Another offering is caravan tourism—Keravan Kerala—that takes tourism deep into the state’s interiors and rural hinterlands.

In order to create an appreciable surge in tourist footfalls, tour operators and hoteliers in Kerala are offering attractive packages for the festival and winter holiday seasons. Alongside, international bookings are also witnessing an upswing in the upcoming holiday season.

“Started with a Partnership Meet in Vadodara, followed by Surat, Kerala Tourism has planned a string of travel trade networking activities, including participation in Trade Fairs and organizing B2B roadshows, to introduce the new products to a wider audience across the country”, said Smt. Sikha Surendran, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala.

Apart from Mumbai, B2B meets will be held in Pune on August 29th, followed by similar Partnership Meets in Chennai and Kolkata in the coming months.

“Our continuous and innovative initiatives to reach our target markets through various promotional means have successfully placed Kerala as a must-visit destination, and this will remain our focus in the future as well. Also, MICE, Destination Weddings, Responsible Tourism, adventure, wellness and will be taken forward with greater vigour,” she added.